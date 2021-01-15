All of the events are virtual and free, and registration is required to obtain the link to participate online.
February 10, 2:00 pm: Learn about the impact of climate change on the wildlife along regional coasts with Parker River National Wildlife Refuge’s Wildlife Biologist Nancy Pau.
February 23, 6:00 pm: Explore the coastal processes that form and change barrier beaches (such as Plum Island) over time with science writer and NOVA consultant Bill Sargent.
March 3, 4:30 pm: Hear what two local organizations are doing to ensure that planning for climate change solutions is equitable for all communities.
March 24, 6:30 pm Watch the festival-winning documentary Sacred Cod with us, followed by a moderated discussion about the effects of climate change on Gloucester’s fishing industry.
The program is funded by a Coastal Resilience grant from the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, the Series will focus on the impact of climate change on coastal areas and will feature two films, three lectures and a panel discussion. Visit ecga.org/filmseries to register for one or all of the events.