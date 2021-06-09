The Magnolia Community Farmers Market was open for the season on Sunday, June 6, closing off Lexington Avenue to vehicle traffic in favor of a host of weekly vendors offering fresh produce, artisan products and other community offerings.
On Sunday, there was Marshall Farm Stand of Gloucester, Cape Ann Sea Salt, All Purpose Flowers, among many others, selling everything from jams, scones and honey to fresh fruits and vegetables. The market was started several years ago by a group of committed locals, and this year is run by Rebecca Doyon, Dylan Enos, Greg Farrenkopf, Nying Gallo and Alana Horne. The group’s mission is to bring food, fun, community and commerce together and this day, given the steady stream of visitors, they’re onto the right idea. Kory Curcuru of The Bridget Cape Ann was livestreaming to his 16,000 followers on Cape Ann from the event.
The market will be open every Sunday, all summer long, from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m., depending on weather and interest.