My brother is, and has always been, what you might call a picky eater. As a kid, I played the consummate little sister and copied everything he did, so I too agreed that fish, vegetables, and anything but a combination of carbs and cheese was disgusting. I would go to birthday parties and inform the parents that I did not like pizza or soda. Eventually I realized that I like most everything. On the other hand, if someone invented a pill to give you all your nutritional and caloric needs, Sam would gladly take it. Every day.