The Summers on Cape Ann That Transformed Edward Hopper

Editor's Note

“Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” at the Cape Ann Museum will open in July 2023.

IN JULY 2023, Gloucester’s Cape Ann Museum will launch, “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape,” an exhibition of the critically acclaimed American artist during a turning point in his life and career when he came to Cape Ann from 1923-1928, following an initial visit in 1912.  The exhibit will feature 65 paintings, watercolors, drawings, and prints brought together from the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Edward Hopper House & Study Center, and 24 other institutions and private lenders.  We spoke with Elliot Bostwick Davis, Ph.D., curator of this once-in-a-generation exhibit. 

