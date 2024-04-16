Rocky Neck’s BIGTiny:  Let the Bidding Begin

Posted Tuesday, April 16, 2024 5:50 pm

It’s an “every year” thing. It’s also a great exhibit of local Rocky Neck artists, a great way to make art accessible, and a great local fundraiser.

The Rocky Neck Art Colony “BIGTiny” online art auction opens April 18 and runs through April 21. This year, participating artists have donated original artworks—all of them just 6″ x 6″—that are up for sale with all proceeds benefiting the RNAC.

All artwork available for sale can be viewed now HERE. All pieces are priced at $200. Event organizers warn participants to act fast, or they risk losing out on a favorite. Then, each subsequent day paintings are reduced by $50, so on Day 2 (April 19) paintings are $150 each. On April 20, each piece is $100. On the final day, April 21, everything goes for $50 each.

Important Dates:

Online auction (Check back soon for the auction link)

April 17 – preview only

April 18 – all works $200

April 19 – all works $150

April 20 – all works $100

April 21 – all works $50

Claim your winnings: The pickup party and “big reveal” will be 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. Find out who made your masterpieces while enjoying refreshments and live music by Anne Gilson and friends.

The Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC) fosters appreciation of the arts through exhibitions, workshops, residencies, historical tours, and vibrant cultural events for its members and the public. RNAC operates three exhibition spaces on Rocky Neck in Gloucester, including The Cultural Center at Rocky Neck (6 Wonson St.), The Salted Cod Arthouse (53 Rocky Neck Ave.), and Cove Gallery (37 Rocky Neck Ave.). Information at www.rockyneckartcolony.org and 978-515-7004.