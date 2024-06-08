One year after winning 14 games and making it to the MIAA Div. 4 Final Four against Ipswich, the Manchester Essex girls’ lacrosse team seems as hungry as ever to get the season underway and …
The works of artist Deborah Epstein will be featured at Rockport's Mercury Gallery this month in a show, "No Words: Medications on Being Stalked and Stabbed." The show will open Saturday, June …
The Volker Goetze Quartet, featuring musicians Volker Goetze, world renowned Sri Lankan drummer Uthpala Eroshan, Oran Etkin, and Alexis Cuadrado, will return to Manship Artists Residency for a …
Monday night the Hornets held Senior Night for the boys’ basketball team. The seniors honored their parents for the support they provided during their athletic careers. Kneeling, …
John F. “Johnny” Bachman of Hull, formerly a longtime resident of S. Boston, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024. He was 63. He was born in Manchester to Eileen (Curran) and …
Andy Kelly, an experienced striper and tuna fisherman who lives on Plum Island shared the following story with me: It was a warm, windless evening in August. A perfect night for striper …
Years ago, it might have been a fancy pen set, a watch, or a briefcase. But times change, and so do the tokens of our affection. What will be forever meaningful to your graduate long …
The annual Art in the Barn art sale and exhibit at the Cox Reservation in Essex is set to kick off this year on Saturday, June 14, with food, music, and artwork by 130 local artists. Greenbelt …