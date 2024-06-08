TOWN ADMINISTRATOR'S REPORT

Emergency Preparedness

Rockport's Mercury Gallery Opens "No Words" June

The works of artist Deborah Epstein will be featured at Rockport's Mercury Gallery this month in a show, "No Words: Medications on Being Stalked and Stabbed." The show will open Saturday, June …

The Volker Goetze Quartet Returns to Manship in Gloucester June 15

Uthpala Eroshan of the Volker Goetze Quartet.

The Volker Goetze Quartet, featuring musicians Volker Goetze, world renowned Sri Lankan drummer Uthpala Eroshan, Oran Etkin, and Alexis Cuadrado, will return to Manship Artists Residency for a …

Postseason Hornet Spring Sports Primer

The spring season has ended and the postseason begins on Friday.  Read to see which local high school team begins their MIAA tournament run below.   Friday, June 1 The …
ME Hornet Stephen Martin fights through the Bourne defense as the team battled their way to a 17-6 winning score against Bourne in the first round of the Div. 4 MIAA Tournament.

ME Lax Teams Earn Sweet 16 Double Header With Nipmuc

Heading into the first round of the Div. 4 tournament, it didn’t take a great amount of analysis to surmise that the Manchester Essex lacrosse teams were heavy favorites in both of their …
8th grader Slade Gorton at the mound.

Pitching Has Been Key for ME Baseball in 2024

Pitching, as much as anything else, has been the key so far for the Manchester Essex baseball team. The Hornets have gone 4-4 to start the season and are still in the middle of fine-tuning …

ME Softball Team Working on Its Finishing Touch

The term “finishing skills” is traditionally applied to sports like basketball or soccer, but Manchester Essex softball coach Frank Sarro is hoping his team can find a way to apply it to …

In the Hornets Nest | Week of April 29

This week, we have updates from coaches on Hornets' team play this spring for tennis, girls' lacrosse, and baseball. Check it out ...
Senior Nite for Varsity Boys Basketball

Monday night the Hornets held Senior Night for the boys’ basketball team.   The seniors honored their parents for the support they provided during their athletic careers.   Kneeling, …

John F. “Johnny” Bachman

John F. “Johnny” Bachman of Hull, formerly a longtime resident of S. Boston, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024.  He was 63. He was born in Manchester to Eileen (Curran) and …

The White Sharks of the North Shore

This photo, taken in 2022, shows the close proximity of beachgoers at Nauset Beach on Cape Cod to the Aleutian Dream with Greg Skomal on the pulpit ready to tag a shark just a few feet ahead of the boat.

Andy Kelly, an experienced striper and tuna fisherman who lives on Plum Island shared the following story with me: It was a warm, windless evening in August.   A perfect night for striper …

"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" Brings the Comedy in “Dramedy”

Imagine three siblings, all in their late 50s, bickering and clawing like petulant 15-year-olds.  Then throw in a clairvoyant housekeeper, a naïve young beauty, and a vacant gesticulating …
“Eagle Head, Manchester, Massachusetts (High Tide)” by Winslow Homer was called “grotesque” when it debuted in New York City in 1870, described as “one of the most unsettling romantic paintings of the nineteenth century.” Today it hangs in NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Winslow Homer’s “Eagle Head”: More Than Meets the Eye

When the artist Winslow Homer came to paint on Cape Ann in 1869, he arrived as a busy commercial illustrator for popular magazines of the day.  Over the next eleven years, spending …
The team at The Open Door, holding up donations from Saturday's

Stamping Out Hunger

Local letter carriers across Cape Ann last week collected 17,043 pounds of food donations for The Open Door at Saturday’s 32nd National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Stamp Out Hunger …
Essex Elementary School fifth-graders explore the Conomo Point salt marsh as part of their participation in the Mass Audubon’s Rivers to Sea program.

Essex Elementary School Fifth-Graders Explore Local Watershed through Mass Audubon Program

A cohort of fifth graders from Essex Elementary School recently participated in Mass Audubon’s "Rivers to Sea" program, where they learned about important concepts and challenges in the local …
The moment it came together. Cape Ann Pride Coalition’s founding team on May 23, 2023 at Pratty’s. From left, Jai Fields, Mary Benard (above), Matthew Murray, George Grattan, and Stephen Hopkins.

Full of Pride

This month Cape Ann will host its first official Pride Month, spotlighting the LGBTQIA+ community with a vibrant array of events across Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, and Essex.   The …
My grandchild is graduating…What in the world can I give them?

Years ago, it might have been a fancy pen set, a watch, or a briefcase.   But times change, and so do the tokens of our affection.   What will be forever meaningful to your graduate long …

Art in the Barn in Essex Set for June 14, 15

The annual Art in the Barn art sale and exhibit at the Cox Reservation in Essex is set to kick off this year on Saturday, June 14, with food, music, and artwork by 130 local artists. Greenbelt …

