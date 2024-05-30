Art in the Barn in Essex Set for June 14, 15

Posted Thursday, May 30, 2024 12:40 pm

Allyn Cox Reservation

82 Eastern Ave

Essex, MA 01929

82 Eastern AveEssex, MA 01929

The annual Art in the Barn art sale and exhibit at the Cox Reservation in Essex is set to kick off this year on Saturday, June 14, with food, music, and artwork by 130 local artists.

Greenbelt describes the event as the “intersection of creativity and conservation.” It’s certainly a much-anticipated community event. Now in its third decade, this popular event has long been recognized as one of the North Shore’s premier art exhibitions and sales, featuring a juried selection of works by 130 regional artists.

Thousands of artworks will be on display, including paintings, photographs, sculpture, ceramics, woodworking, and more. Participating artists contribute 50 percent or more of their proceeds to Greenbelt’s conservation work.

This event takes place on Allyn Cox Reservation in Essex, a stunning 31-acre property with open fields and trails on the edge of the Great Marsh and the Essex River. A beautiful destination for a day trip to view art, explore a captivating landscape, and support Greenbelt.

Art in the Barn Hours

Friday, June 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. exhibition and sale; 5 - 8:30 p.m. exhibition, sale, and opening reception with live music by Labor in Vain, True North Ales on tap, and food from Mi Corazón Taquería.

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. exhibition and sale with pastries and coffee from Mayflour bakery.

Parking and admission for this event are free. For more information, please visit: ecga.org/artinthebarn.