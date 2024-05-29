Quarry Project: Photographs by Tsar Fedorsky Opens June 7 in Rockport

Posted Wednesday, May 29, 2024 5:31 pm

Manship Arts Residency

9 Leverett St

Gloucester, MA 01930

View larger map 9 Leverett StGloucester, MA 01930

A compelling exploration of natural beauty will be on display for a month starting June 7 with “The Quarry Project: Photographs by Tsar Fedorsky,” an exhibit at the Manship Artists Residency that runs through July 7.

The Quarry Project is a continuation of Manship Artist Tsar Fedorsky’s twenty-year practice investigating the properties of black-and-white photography and how it creates abstraction from realism. Begun in 2016, the more recent quarry photographs are a study of duality and tension. They comprise a deep exploration of the familiarity of place, the quarries near Fedorsky’s home in Gloucester.

“[The photographs] straddle a space between truth and fiction, between the exterior and interior, between fact and dream…We think we are looking up, yet we are really looking down. We think we see the sky, but instead we see the water,” said Fedorsky. “What appears to be a mountain, is actually a rock. With the pandemic, war, the dire effects of climate change, and a dangerous political theater — meaning is breaking down, language has lost its meaning, and we are left in a perpetual state of questioning. The Quarry Project embraces this confusion, allows for projection and the possibility that a negative space can be beautiful.”

Tsar first worked with Manship Artists Residency in 2020. She collaborated with Marc Zegans, a California-based poet. Due to the pandemic, Zegans was unable to be physically present for the residency so their work revolved around the concepts of presence and absence. Fedorsky captured glimpses of an imagined “ghost” poet in the Manship home. Their collaboration resulted in a limited-edition photo book titled Ghost Book, published in 2024 by Kite String Press. Samantha C. Harvey, a professor of English at Boise State in Boise, Idaho, and a self-proclaimed fan of “creaky old houses,” wrote the foreword for the book. Copies of the book will be available for sale at Fedorsky’s opening reception.

Tsar Fedorsky is a photographer based in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Her photographs have been exhibited and published nationally and worldwide. Fedorsky holds an MFA in Photography from the University of Hartford in Connecticut and a BA from Amherst College in Massachusetts. She received a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship for Creative Arts in Photography in 2018, was a Critical Mass Finalist in 2015 and 2017, and received an Artist Fellowship Grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council in 2015. Fedorsky traveled to Brazil as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar in 2023-24.

The site of the Manship Artists Residency was once the summer retreat of Paul Manship, the sculptor of the Prometheus Fountain at Rockefeller Center. Many of the same opportunities and qualities that attracted Manship to Cape Ann are available to those who come here seeking solitude or community in this restorative landscape. Manship Artists Residency gives artists and the creative spirit time and space to flourish for the benefit of our community by welcoming artists and thought leaders from around the world to work in these serene surroundings steps away from the scenic northeast coast of New England.

The exhibition opening and artist’s reception will take place Friday, June 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Gallery hours will be 1 - 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through July 7 with the exception of June 15 and 16 when the gallery will be closed.

Visitors can register to attend on the home page of the Manship Artists Residency website at ManshipArtists.org.