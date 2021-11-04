The “Welcome to Manchester” Committee thanks all those retailers, vendors, and individuals who have helped greet our new residents with bags stuffed with information and treats that will sure to come in handy:

Advantage Pest Control

Allie’s Beach Cafe

Allen’s Pharmacy

Antique Table

Arts Abound

Big Smile

Bravo by the Sea

Buzz Landscape Design

Cala’s

Cape Ann Savings Bank

Captain Dusty’s

Christine Parker

Clothesline Kids

Cricket Press

Egan Law Center

Exit 15

FIT House

Fresh Prep

Georgia Mae Candle Co.

GFL Transportation

Gladstone Jewelers

Gloucester Stage Co,

Harrigan’s Liquor Store

Jack’s Barber Shack

Jean Spencer Photographer

Jen Coles

Laughing Gull Cafe

Logue Insurance

Madam Had’em Boutique

Magic Years

Mahri

Make Peace & Organization

Manchester Athletic Club

Manchester Community Center

Manchester Essex Conservation Trust

Manchester Hardware

Manchester Historical Museum 

Manchester Mooring Service

Manchester Parks & Recreation Dept.

Manchester Police Dept.

Manchester Public Library

Manchester Sustainability

Manchester Travel

Michelle James Salon

Milne Plumbing

The Mooring

Moreschi Cleaning

Noreast Frameworks

Pam Der Bogosian

People’s United Bank

Petatude

POSY Florals

Riverside Cycle

Russian Rose Nail Studio

Ryan & Wood Inc. Distilleries

Santander Bank

Standley’s Garage

Terry Steiner Landscaping

Utopia Farm

Younger Grave Cleaning

Wandress Host

To date, we have delivered over 30 bags to delighted new residents!

Thank you again!

Christine Metrano-Barber

Hope Watt-Bucci

Melanie DiBiasio

Leslie Beatty