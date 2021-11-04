The “Welcome to Manchester” Committee thanks all those retailers, vendors, and individuals who have helped greet our new residents with bags stuffed with information and treats that will sure to come in handy:
Advantage Pest Control
Allie’s Beach Cafe
Allen’s Pharmacy
Antique Table
Arts Abound
Big Smile
Bravo by the Sea
Buzz Landscape Design
Cala’s
Cape Ann Savings Bank
Captain Dusty’s
Christine Parker
Clothesline Kids
Cricket Press
Egan Law Center
Exit 15
FIT House
Fresh Prep
Georgia Mae Candle Co.
GFL Transportation
Gladstone Jewelers
Gloucester Stage Co,
Harrigan’s Liquor Store
Jack’s Barber Shack
Jean Spencer Photographer
Jen Coles
Laughing Gull Cafe
Logue Insurance
Madam Had’em Boutique
Magic Years
Mahri
Make Peace & Organization
Manchester Athletic Club
Manchester Community Center
Manchester Essex Conservation Trust
Manchester Hardware
Manchester Historical Museum
Manchester Mooring Service
Manchester Parks & Recreation Dept.
Manchester Police Dept.
Manchester Public Library
Manchester Sustainability
Manchester Travel
Michelle James Salon
Milne Plumbing
The Mooring
Moreschi Cleaning
Noreast Frameworks
Pam Der Bogosian
People’s United Bank
Petatude
POSY Florals
Riverside Cycle
Russian Rose Nail Studio
Ryan & Wood Inc. Distilleries
Santander Bank
Standley’s Garage
Terry Steiner Landscaping
Utopia Farm
Younger Grave Cleaning
Wandress Host
To date, we have delivered over 30 bags to delighted new residents!
Thank you again!
Christine Metrano-Barber
Hope Watt-Bucci
Melanie DiBiasio
Leslie Beatty