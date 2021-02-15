Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.