SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
10:47 a.m. Summer St., infant seizing, transported to hospital.
10:47 a.m. Summer St., infant seizing, transported to hospital.
1:25 p.m. Beach St., deceased seal on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
4:36 p.m. Route 128NB, dog hit by vehicle, ran into woods.
7:02 p.m. Crooked Lane, head and back laceration after fall, transported to hospital.
8:09 a.m. Beach St., men telling driver not to park in lot, negative findings.
12:31 p.m. Powder House Lane, severe ear pain, tinnitus, transported to hospital.
2:44 p.m. School St., car parking on grass in neighborhood, verbal warning.
10:47 p.m. Brook St., well being check, all in order.
7:52 a.m. Beach St., fire alarm, no apparent cause, system reset.
12:30 p.m. Dexter Lane, 3rd offense leash law violation, citation by mail to follow.
7:32 p.m. Bridge St., operating without lights, verbal warning.
10:52 p.m. Woodholm Rd., trouble walking after past fall, transported to hospital.
4:50 a.m. Masconomo St., fall, patient refusal.
10:01 a.m. Boardman Ave., residential fire alarm, dust from workers.
12:25 p.m. Route 128NB, marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
9:19 p.m. Overledge Rd., well being check, all in order.
7:35 a.m. Summer St., monitor pickleball court, completed.
9:33 a.m. School St., car window broken, valuables stolen, report to follow.
12:54 p.m. Saw Mill Circle, audible smoke alarms sounding off, faulty detector.
10:00 p.m. Bridge St., defective equipment violation, verbal warning.
9:46 a.m. Summer St., parking complaint, vehicle removed.
10:06 a.m. Pine St., lightheaded, dizzy, patient refusal.
11:30 a.m. Beach St., report of stolen motor vehicle, vehicle recovered.
2:22 p.m. Friend St., barn inspection, all in order.
2:00 a.m. The Plains St., difficulty swallowing, breathing, patient refusal.
9:50 a.m. The Plains St., elderly female fallen, transported to hospital.
5:26 p.m. Summer St., found lost cat, Animal Control Officer notified.
7:06 p.m. Elm St., speeding violation, verbal warning issued.
