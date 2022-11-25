SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13
8:51 a.m. Beach St., commercial burglar alarm, no issues.
10:36 a.m. School St., possible broken water line, DPW and Granese notified.
6:42 p.m. The Plains St., pain in spine and legs, transported to hospital.
8:26 p.m. Colburn Rd., vehicle parked on side of road, no issues.
7:42 a.m. Ocean St., arm pain and dizziness, transported to hospital.
7:54 a.m. Summer St., 3 year old pale with blue lips, breathing, transported to hospital.
9:52 a.m. Beach St., fell and hit head, transported to hospital.
2:38 p.m. Pine St., hands free violation, written warning.
11:07 a.m. Desmond Ave., landscaping trucks blocking roadway, vehicles moved.
12:34 p.m. Central St., vehicle parked in front of hydrant, parking citation issued.
6:18 p.m. School St., speeding, verbal warning.
7:23 p.m. Summer St., Lifeline activation, confirmed accidental.
12:26 a.m. School St., infrared motion, exterior secure.
2:46 p.m. Forest St., well-being request, possible stroke victim, patient refusal.
4:15 p.m. Tree down, DPW notified.
8:38 p.m. Morse Court, unknow person at front door, area checked UTL.
9:01 a.m. Beach St., deer pelt found on beach, removed by DPW.
11:47 a.m. School St., stop sign violation, written warning.
6:40 p.m. Ocean St., 1st floor smoke alarm, confirmed smoke from cooking.
7:43 p.m. Woodholm Rd., upstairs door, building checked, all in order.
7:49 a.m. Powder House Lane, fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking, ventilated, reset.
2:46 p.m. Filias Circle, well being check, contact made, refused assistance.
8:40 p.m. Bridge St., vehicle struck deer, logged.
9:46 p.m. Summer St., no plate lights, speeding violation, verbal warning issued.
1:48 a.m. Old Essex Rd., panic and smoke detector sounding, faulty battery.
10:41 a.m. Washington St., elderly man fallen, transported to hospital.
7:36 p.m. Lincoln St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
8:41 p.m. Beach St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
