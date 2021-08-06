Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JULY 26

7:31 a.m.  Central St., wallet found, returned to owner.

2:09 p.m.  The Plains St., chest pain, transported to the hospital.

3:35 p.m.  Summer St., fall with head strike, patient refusal.

5:30 p.m.  Ocean St., angry male shouting obscenities, party sent on his way.

TUESDAY, JULY 27

1:33 a.m.  Pine St., car pulled over, operator lost, directions given.

9:01 a.m.  Pleasant St., vertigo, transported to hospital.

11:01 a.m.  Washington St., fall and confusion, transported to hospital.

2:46 p.m.  Central St., found wallet, logged.

6:33 p.m.  Beach St., found keys, logged.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

8:58 a.m.  Old Essex Rd., fire inspection, complete.

9:39 a.m.  Lincoln St., car parked on DPW property, no issues.

1:41 p.m.  Proctor St., large coyote heading toward town, negative findings.

4:26 p.m.  Rosedale Ave., motor vehicle parked in no parking zone, sign blocked, DPW notified.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

1:43 p.m.  Summer St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.

4:25 p.m.  Pine St., difficulty breathing and edema, transported to hospital.

7:20 p.m.  Pine St., two intoxicated males, one transport, report to follow.

9:39 p.m.  Beach St., hall motion detector, accidental activation.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

8:58 a.m.  Beach St., public safety day, completed.

11:19 a.m.  Beach St., feeling faint, transported to hospital.

8:04 p.m.  Mill St., motor vehicle emergency button activated, all in order, car towed.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

10:01 a.m.  Beach St., foot beat downtown, complete.

11:48 a.m.  Woodholm Rd., sick fox, information taken.

12:10 p.m.  School St., deceased rabbit in yard, assisted with removal.

1:58 p.m.  Woodholm Rd., possible exposure to rabies, quarantine, Animal Control Officer notified.

8:25 p.m.  Pleasant St., outside smoke, source located, outdoor fire for cooking.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1

6:45 a.m.  Forest St., monitored traffic on Forest St., no violations.

10:36 a.m.  Deer Hill St., speeding, written warning.

1:59 p.m.  Woodholm Rd., speeding, written warning.

4:20 p.m.  Highland Ave., injured wild turkey, Animal Control to remove bird.

 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

Tags

Locations