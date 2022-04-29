Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, APRIL 18

7:30 a.m.  Forest St., dog barking early in morning, Animal Control Officer notified.

1:19 p.m.  Bridge St., legal burn close to fence, homeowner advised on rules.

1:38 p.m.  Tappan St., gas line hit, National Grid shut off gas.

9:20 p.m.  School St., dog found near on/off ramp, reunited with owner.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

6:43 a.m.  Lincoln St., general fire alarm, set off by workers.

7:59 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., tree down, DPW notified.

12:38 p.m.  Pine St., hands free violation, written warning.

2:21 p.m.  Pleasant St., speeding, written warning.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

7:50 a.m.  Masconomo St., tree limbs hanging over road, DPW notified.

12:33 p.m.  Central St., stop sign violation, written warning.

2:46 p.m.  Woodholm Rd., speeding, written warning.

6:05 p.m.  School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, crash report to follow.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

3:48 a.m.  Summer St., fall, possible broken ribs, transported to hospital.

1:41 p.m.  Beach St., hands free violation, written warning.

2:29 p.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, written warning.

5:30 p.m.  Route 128SB, person walking on highway, transported to Gloucester.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

9:18 a.m.  Route 128SB, ladder on highway, removed.

12:24 p.m.  Forster Rd., injured, sick fox, Animal Control Officer notified.

3:20 p.m.  Central St., vehicle parked in police spot, told to move.

5:59 p.m.  Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

10:32 a.m.  Beach St., suspicious activity in lot, negative findings.

11:57 a.m.  Beach St., dogs on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

8:38 p.m.  Vine St., fall, bleeding from head, patient refusal.

9:56 p.m.  Boardman Ave., outside odor of gas, minor leak from grill.

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

12:23 p.m.  Ocean St., seal pup on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

1:11 p.m.  Ocean St., signs placed at Black Beach for seal.

3:47 p.m.  Central St., car parked in police parking spot, ticket issued.

7:57 p.m.  Ocean St., seal on rock, poster left overnight.

