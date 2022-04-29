MONDAY, APRIL 18
7:30 a.m. Forest St., dog barking early in morning, Animal Control Officer notified.
1:19 p.m. Bridge St., legal burn close to fence, homeowner advised on rules.
1:38 p.m. Tappan St., gas line hit, National Grid shut off gas.
9:20 p.m. School St., dog found near on/off ramp, reunited with owner.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
6:43 a.m. Lincoln St., general fire alarm, set off by workers.
7:59 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., tree down, DPW notified.
12:38 p.m. Pine St., hands free violation, written warning.
2:21 p.m. Pleasant St., speeding, written warning.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
7:50 a.m. Masconomo St., tree limbs hanging over road, DPW notified.
12:33 p.m. Central St., stop sign violation, written warning.
2:46 p.m. Woodholm Rd., speeding, written warning.
6:05 p.m. School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, crash report to follow.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
3:48 a.m. Summer St., fall, possible broken ribs, transported to hospital.
1:41 p.m. Beach St., hands free violation, written warning.
2:29 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, written warning.
5:30 p.m. Route 128SB, person walking on highway, transported to Gloucester.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
9:18 a.m. Route 128SB, ladder on highway, removed.
12:24 p.m. Forster Rd., injured, sick fox, Animal Control Officer notified.
3:20 p.m. Central St., vehicle parked in police spot, told to move.
5:59 p.m. Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
10:32 a.m. Beach St., suspicious activity in lot, negative findings.
11:57 a.m. Beach St., dogs on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
8:38 p.m. Vine St., fall, bleeding from head, patient refusal.
9:56 p.m. Boardman Ave., outside odor of gas, minor leak from grill.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
12:23 p.m. Ocean St., seal pup on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
1:11 p.m. Ocean St., signs placed at Black Beach for seal.
3:47 p.m. Central St., car parked in police parking spot, ticket issued.
7:57 p.m. Ocean St., seal on rock, poster left overnight.