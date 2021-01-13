MANCHESTER POLICE NOTES
MONDAY, JANUARY 4
10:19 a.m. Forest St., hedge damage, logged.
3:41 p.m. Central St., trash dumped on property.
5:06 p.m. Bridge St., multiple alarms activated, cancelled, alarm being worked on.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 5
2:12 a.m. Beach St., traffic enforcement, no violations.
1:52 p.m. Central St., found insurance card, logged.
5:31 p.m. Central St., harassing texts, call, report taken.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6
7:48 a.m. Union St., upgraded fever with associated symptoms, transport to hospital.
11:34 a.m. Tucks Point Rd., check on male, all in order.
2:06 p.m. Central St., lost key in elevator shaft, unable to retrieve.
5:50 p.m. School St., motor vehicle over guardrail into woods, no injuries, towed from scene.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 7
2:30 a.m. Mill St., monitored traffic on Mill St., no violations.
12:08 p.m. Brook St., truck blocking sidewalk, will be moved shortly.
3:41 p.m. Central St., lost necklace, information taken.
5:17 p.m. Forest St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 8
1:30 a.m. Boardman Ave., cars parked, MBTA workers.
3:16 p.m. Old Essex Rd., fall, transport to hospital.
5:39 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
10:03 p.m. Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 9
11:55 a.m. Pine St., stop sign violation, written warning.
1:41 p.m. 128SB, car versus deer, refusal.
10:54 p.m. School St., speeding, written warning.
11:21 p.m. School St., operating without lights, written warning.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 10
3:20 p.m. Beach and Masconomo St., elderly female fell, transport to hospital.
6:12 p.m. Beach St., found wallet, logged to lost and found.
9:13 p.m. Lincoln St., speeding violation, written warning.
ESSEX POLICE NOTES
MONDAY, JANUARY 4
6:31 a.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
10:15 a.m. Low Land Farm Rd., harassment, notification made.
12:36 p.m. Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:13 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident with injury, other.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 5
2:10 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:55 a.m. Essex Reach Rd., male, unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.
1:57 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
6:59 p.m. Riverview Hill, paperwork, service/attempt, notification made.
9:49 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6
6:24 a.m. John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, other.
9:44 a.m. Southern Ave., traffic hazard, notification made.
1:34 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:56 p.m. Sagamore Circle, animal complaint, notification made.
10:07 p.m. Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 7
2:22 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
1:09 p.m. Main St., citizen assist, report to follow.
2:05 p.m. Essex Reach Rd., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
5:35 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 8
2:08 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
8:22 a.m. Main St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
3:27 p.m. Martin St., utility request, notification made.
5:14 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning.
8:18 p.m. Wood Dr., male diabetic, transported to hospital.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 9
1:50 a.m. Main St., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.
6:49 a.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, other.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 10
10:32 a.m. Story St., male sick, other, transported to hospital.
1:26 p.m. Clammer’s Beach, animal complaint, other.
2:49 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.