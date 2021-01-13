Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MANCHESTER POLICE NOTES 

MONDAY, JANUARY 4 

10:19 a.m.  Forest St., hedge damage, logged. 

3:41 p.m.  Central St., trash dumped on property. 

5:06 p.m.  Bridge St., multiple alarms activated, cancelled, alarm being worked on. 

 

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5 

2:12 a.m.  Beach St., traffic enforcement, no violations. 

1:52 p.m.  Central St., found insurance card, logged. 

5:31 p.m.  Central St., harassing texts, call, report taken. 

 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6 

7:48 a.m.  Union St., upgraded fever with associated symptoms, transport to hospital. 

11:34 a.m.  Tucks Point Rd., check on male, all in order. 

2:06 p.m.  Central St., lost key in elevator shaft, unable to retrieve. 

5:50 p.m.  School St., motor vehicle over guardrail into woods, no injuries, towed from scene. 

 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7 

2:30 a.m.  Mill St., monitored traffic on Mill St., no violations. 

12:08 p.m.  Brook St., truck blocking sidewalk, will be moved shortly. 

3:41 p.m.  Central St., lost necklace, information taken. 

5:17 p.m.  Forest St., speeding violation, verbal warning. 

 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8 

1:30 a.m.  Boardman Ave., cars parked, MBTA workers. 

3:16 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., fall, transport to hospital. 

5:39 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning. 

10:03 p.m.  Route 128SB, speeding violation, written warning. 

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9 

11:55 a.m.  Pine St., stop sign violation, written warning. 

1:41 p.m.  128SB, car versus deer, refusal. 

10:54 p.m.  School St., speeding, written warning. 

11:21 p.m.  School St., operating without lights, written warning. 

 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 

3:20 p.m.  Beach and Masconomo St., elderly female fell, transport to hospital. 

6:12 p.m. Beach St., found wallet, logged to lost and found. 

9:13 p.m.  Lincoln St., speeding violation, written warning. 

 

ESSEX POLICE NOTES

MONDAY, JANUARY 4 

6:31 a.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked. 

10:15 a.m.  Low Land Farm Rd., harassment, notification made. 

12:36 p.m.  Pond St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

5:13 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle accident with injury, other. 

 

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5 

2:10 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

8:55 a.m.  Essex Reach Rd., male, unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital. 

1:57 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed. 

6:59 p.m.  Riverview Hill, paperwork, service/attempt, notification made. 

9:49 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6 

6:24 a.m.  John Wise Ave., selective enforcement, other. 

9:44 a.m.  Southern Ave., traffic hazard, notification made. 

1:34 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning. 

4:56 p.m.  Sagamore Circle, animal complaint, notification made. 

10:07 p.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7 

2:22 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

1:09 p.m.  Main St., citizen assist, report to follow. 

2:05 p.m.  Essex Reach Rd., motor vehicle stop, citation issued. 

5:35 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued. 

 

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8 

2:08 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked. 

8:22 a.m.  Main St., animal complaint, assisted as needed. 

3:27 p.m.  Martin St., utility request, notification made. 

5:14 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning. 

8:18 p.m.  Wood Dr., male diabetic, transported to hospital. 

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 9 

1:50 a.m.  Main St., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued. 

6:49 a.m.  Western Ave., selective enforcement, other. 

 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10 

10:32 a.m.  Story St., male sick, other, transported to hospital. 

1:26 p.m.  Clammer’s Beach, animal complaint, other. 

2:49 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued. 

Note: These logs contain information from the Manchester and Essex Police Departments and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

