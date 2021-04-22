Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, APRIL 12

No report.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

10:08 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

4:00 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

6:25 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

7:19 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

6:27 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:42 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

5:45 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:39 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

11:24 p.m.  Western Ave., male breathing difficulty, transport to hospital.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

11:14 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:50 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male sick, other, patient refusal.

4:29 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, other.

5:31 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

2:46 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

7:11 a.m.  Winthrop St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:53 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:46 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

3:42 a.m.  Gregory Island Rd., male bleeding, non-traumatic, transport to hospital.

7:48 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male seizure, transport to hospital.

12:14 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, secured/checked.

10:15 p.m.  Eastern Ave., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.

11:00 p.m.  Landing Rd., male fall, transport to hospital.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 