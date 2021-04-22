MONDAY, APRIL 12
No report.
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
10:08 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
4:00 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
6:25 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
7:19 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
6:27 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:42 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
5:45 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:39 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
11:24 p.m. Western Ave., male breathing difficulty, transport to hospital.
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
11:14 a.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:50 p.m. Eastern Ave., male sick, other, patient refusal.
4:29 p.m. Martin St., citizen assist, other.
5:31 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
2:46 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
7:11 a.m. Winthrop St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:53 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:46 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
3:42 a.m. Gregory Island Rd., male bleeding, non-traumatic, transport to hospital.
7:48 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male seizure, transport to hospital.
12:14 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, secured/checked.
10:15 p.m. Eastern Ave., traffic hazard, assisted as needed.
11:00 p.m. Landing Rd., male fall, transport to hospital.
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
No report.