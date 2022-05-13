MONDAY, MAY 2
No report.
TUESDAY, MAY 3
10:16 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
5:34 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:00 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
9:31 p.m. Rocky Hill Rd., alarm, secured/checked.
11:11 p.m. Apple St., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
7:26 a.m. Martin St., selective enforcement, no action taken.
12:04 p.m. Martin St., fire alarm, fire false.
1:10 p.m. Main St., male unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.
7:43 p.m. Pickering St., disturbance, assisted as needed.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
6:49 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:36 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
12:08 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
5:06 p.m. Main St., male fall, patient refusal.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
1:01 a.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
1:11 a.m. Essex Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
3:55 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:42 a.m. Laurel Lane, motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
No report.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
No report.