MONDAY, MAY 2

No report.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

10:16 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

5:34 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:00 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

9:31 p.m.  Rocky Hill Rd., alarm, secured/checked.

11:11 p.m.  Apple St., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

7:26 a.m.  Martin St., selective enforcement, no action taken.

12:04 p.m.  Martin St., fire alarm, fire false.

1:10 p.m.  Main St., male unconscious, unresponsive, transported to hospital.

7:43 p.m.  Pickering St., disturbance, assisted as needed.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

6:49 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:36 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

12:08 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

5:06 p.m.  Main St., male fall, patient refusal.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

1:01 a.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

1:11 a.m.  Essex Ave., motor vehicle stop, arrest.

3:55 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:42 a.m.  Laurel Lane, motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

No report.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

No report.

