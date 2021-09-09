Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, AUGUST 30

3:37 a.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, secured/checked.

10:19 a.m.  Martin St., community policing, secured/checked.

3:35 p.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, spoken to.

7:11 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

9:41 a.m.  Gregory Island Rd., male sick, other, transported to hospital.

1:53 p.m.  Landing Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

4:59 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:50 p.m.  Main St., male with allergic reaction, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

3:10 a.m.  Central St., agency assist, assisted as needed.

6:46 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:43 p.m.  Coral Hill, male fall, transported to hospital.

4:19 p.m.  Wood Drive, male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

2:10 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

12:21 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

6:59 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:23 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

2:13 a.m.  Story St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:32 p.m.  Western Ave., male with seizure, transported to hospital.

8:18 p.m.  Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

10:20 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

8:43 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

10:39 a.m.  Main St., suspicious activity, spoken to.

2:48 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., parking complaint, enforcement, citation issued.

9:52 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

9:52 a.m.  Eastern Ave., community policing, assisted as needed.

1:51 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:24 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:35 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

