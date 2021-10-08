MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
No report.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
9:20 a.m. Story St., citizen assist, secured/checked.
12:22 p.m. Coral Hill, welfare check, secured/checked.
7:08 p.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
8:00 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
5:23 a.m. Hardy Lane, suspicious activity, spoken to.
9:45 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
12:42 p.m. John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire false.
4:43 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:12 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
11:56 a.m. Western Ave., animal complaint, gone on arrival.
5:12 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
6:23 p.m. Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
9:55 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
6:11 a.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
10:51 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
3:10 p.m. Pickering St., male fall, transported to hospital.
6:35 p.m. Main St., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.
8:46 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2
6:50 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
4:53 p.m. Lebaron Rd., disturbance, report to follow.
5:44 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
6:42 p.m. Wood Dr., male sick, transported to hospital.
8:14 p.m. Water St., male overdose, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3
1:13 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle accident with injury, vehicle towed.
4:17 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, arrest.
4:26 a.m. Martin St., motor vehicle accident with personal injury, patient refusal.
7:49 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.