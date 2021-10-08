Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

No report.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

9:20 a.m.  Story St., citizen assist, secured/checked.

12:22 p.m.  Coral Hill, welfare check, secured/checked.

7:08 p.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

8:00 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

5:23 a.m.  Hardy Lane, suspicious activity, spoken to.

9:45 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

12:42 p.m.  John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire false.

4:43 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:12 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., suspicious activity, spoken to.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

11:56 a.m.  Western Ave., animal complaint, gone on arrival.

5:12 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

6:23 p.m.  Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

9:55 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1

6:11 a.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

10:51 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

3:10 p.m.  Pickering St., male fall, transported to hospital.

6:35 p.m.  Main St., disabled motor vehicle, assisted as needed.

8:46 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

 

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2

6:50 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

4:53 p.m.  Lebaron Rd., disturbance, report to follow.

5:44 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

6:42 p.m.  Wood Dr., male sick, transported to hospital.

8:14 p.m.  Water St., male overdose, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3

1:13 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle accident with injury, vehicle towed.

4:17 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, arrest.

4:26 a.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle accident with personal injury, patient refusal.

7:49 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

