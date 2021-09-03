MONDAY, AUGUST 23
8:58 a.m. Western Ave., male, diabetic, transport to hospital.
12:41 p.m. John Wise Ave., welfare check, assisted as needed.
5:24 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:15 p.m. Main St., breaking and entering, spoken to.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24
2:34 a.m. Southern Ave., male with abdominal pain, transport to hospital.
12:43 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
9:11 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:30 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
6:09 a.m. Western Ave., fire alarm, fire false.
7:17 a.m. Story St., fallen male, transport to hospital.
4:56 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
7:58 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26
1:54 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:17 a.m. Martin St., male with unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.
6:27 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:52 p.m. Main St., agency assist, assisted as needed.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
6:39 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
5:01 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:24 p.m. Red Gate Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:57 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
6:35 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
10:07 a.m. Lowe Hill Rd., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
10:16 p.m. Main St., suspicious activity, assisted as needed.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 29
9:37 a.m. Main St., fire alarm, fire false.
10:30 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:24 p.m. Main St., welfare check, report to follow.
8:32 p.m. Main St., citizen assist, spoken to.