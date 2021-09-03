Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, AUGUST 23

8:58 a.m.  Western Ave., male, diabetic, transport to hospital.

12:41 p.m.  John Wise Ave., welfare check, assisted as needed.

5:24 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:15 p.m.  Main St., breaking and entering, spoken to.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

2:34 a.m.  Southern Ave., male with abdominal pain, transport to hospital.

12:43 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

9:11 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:30 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

6:09 a.m.  Western Ave., fire alarm, fire false.

7:17 a.m.  Story St., fallen male, transport to hospital.

4:56 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

7:58 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

1:54 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:17 a.m.  Martin St., male with unknown medical problem, transport to hospital.

6:27 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:52 p.m.  Main St., agency assist, assisted as needed.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

6:39 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

5:01 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:24 p.m.  Red Gate Rd., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:57 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28

6:35 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

10:07 a.m.  Lowe Hill Rd., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

10:16 p.m.  Main St., suspicious activity, assisted as needed.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

9:37 a.m.  Main St., fire alarm, fire false.

10:30 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:24 p.m.  Main St., welfare check, report to follow.

8:32 p.m.  Main St., citizen assist, spoken to.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

