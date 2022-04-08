MONDAY, MARCH 28
10:14 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
12:22 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, other.
4:45 p.m. Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
6:17 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
7:09 a.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
8:47 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, other.
3:39 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
6:26 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
1:20 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:32 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:13 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning.
6:11 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
12:00 a.m. Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:01 a.m. Southern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.
6:09 a.m. Eastern Ave., disturbance, spoken to.
6:24 a.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
No report.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
7:33 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
8:33 a.m. Lufkin St., male with allergic reaction, patient refusal.
10:57 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:15 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SUNDAY, APRIL 3
10:26 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:54 p.m. Lowe Hill Rd., male fall, transported to hospital.
1:47 p.m. Pine Ridge Rd., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:00 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, citation issued.