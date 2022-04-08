Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 28

10:14 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

12:22 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, other.

4:45 p.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

6:17 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

7:09 a.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

8:47 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, other.

3:39 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

6:26 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

1:20 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:32 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:13 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, verbal warning.

6:11 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

12:00 a.m.  Main St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:01 a.m.  Southern Ave., selective enforcement, no action taken.

6:09 a.m.  Eastern Ave., disturbance, spoken to.

6:24 a.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

No report.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

7:33 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

8:33 a.m.  Lufkin St., male with allergic reaction, patient refusal.

10:57 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:15 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

10:26 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:54 p.m.  Lowe Hill Rd., male fall, transported to hospital.

1:47 p.m.  Pine Ridge Rd., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

5:00 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, citation issued.

