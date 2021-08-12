Essex Public Safety Building New Polling/Election Location

On July 26, 2021, the Essex Board of Selectmen voted to permanently move the Essex polling/election location from the old Fire Station at 24 Martin Street to the new Essex Public Safety Building at 11 John Wise Avenue. All future elections will be scheduled to take place in the Training Room at the new facility and voters will enter through the main/front door to check in. Currently, the next scheduled event is the annual town election on May 9, 2022.

Please contact Town Clerk Pamela Thorne with any questions.