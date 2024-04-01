Essex Police Dept. to Wear and Sell Patches in Autism Awareness Program

Posted Monday, April 1, 2024 6:34 pm

Essex Police Department will wear and sell autism awareness patches as part of an Autism Awareness Program in collaboration with the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

The program will run for the month of April, which is Autism Awareness Month.

Beginning on April 1, the Essex Police Department began selling and wearing autism acceptance police patches.

The effort is part of an organized fundraising effort for the cause. This month, other Massachusetts towns participating in the campaign include Ipswich, Wilmington, Tewksbury, Reading, Winthrop, Halifax, Hingham, Weston, Natick, Franklin, and Watertown, among others.

All proceeds from patch sales will go toward the Flutie Foundation’s safety programs, which focus on keeping those affected by autism protected within their communities.

“The Essex Police Department is so proud to be partnering with the Doug Flutie Foundation,” said Essex Police Chief Paul Francis. “The purpose of this partnership is to raise awareness and understanding of autism and how it affects 1 in 36 children in the United States. Please consider giving back to such a fundamental organization by buying a patch or donating directly to the Foundation.”

By wearing and selling these patches, the Department hopes to bring acceptance and awareness of autism to the community in order to create an inclusive, safe space for everyone, as well as give back to the cause through their partnership with the Flutie Foundation.

The department’s goal is to raise at least $1,000. Those interested in purchasing a patch are encouraged to do so here.

Patches are $10 each, and there are a limited number available for purchase. Once purchased, patches can be picked up from the Essex Police Station.

The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism is a non-profit organization based in Framingham started by the family of former Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie and was founded in honor of Doug and Laurie Flutie’s son, Doug Flutie Jr. who has autism. The organization strives to support and empower those affected by autism by raising money and hosting community events.

More information about the Flutie Foundation can be found here.