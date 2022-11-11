Town of Essex Warrant for Special Town Meeting, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 14 at Essex Elementary School. Here is the topline Warrant that will be taken up by voters:
ARTICLE 1
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow, a sufficient sum of money to fund and implement a collective bargaining agreement between the Town and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Local 2905, AFL-CIO; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 2
To see if the Town will vote to increase the existing sticker fees for use of the Town’s Transfer Station, for the period between February 1, 2022 (after the existing stickers expire) and June 30, 2022 (the end of fiscal year 2023); or take any other action relative thereto.
ARTICLE 3
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to increase existing fiscal year 2023 appropriations for transfer station budget (Department 430), said appropriation to be distributed amongst only the expense line items in said budget; provided that no portion of said appropriation shall be used to increase the Recycling Coordinator Wages line; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 4
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to make improvements and repairs to the Town transfer station, including but not limited to: the replacement of the current trash compactor with new equipment; the purchase and installation of new recycling handling equipment; the replacement of perimeter fencing; the repair or replacement of any element of the transfer station building; and/or any other matter relating thereto; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 5
To see if the Town will vote to transfer the following, Town-owned lots from the Board of Selectmen for general municipal purposes to the Board of Selectmen for the purpose of conveyance, and further, to authorize the Board of Selectmen to convey any or all of said lots, and to authorize the BOS to enter into all agreements and to execute any and all instruments as may be necessary or convenient on behalf of the Town to effect said conveyance, on such terms and conditions as the Board of Selectmen deems appropriate;
0 Gregory Island Road, Map 155, Lot 16; 0 Gregory Island Road, Map 155, Lot 19; 0 Gregory Island Road, Map 155, Lot 21; 0 Gregory Island Road, Map 155, Lot 24; 0 Caldwell Drive, Map 155, Lot 25; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 26; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 29; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 31; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 32; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 41; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 42; 0 Gregory Island, Map 155, Lot 44; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 6
To see if the Town will vote, pursuant to Massachusetts General Laws, Chapter 40, Section 5B, to create a stabilization fund for the establishment, maintenance, and beautification of areas under the Town’s ownership or control that contribute to placemaking, such as pocket parks, streetscape improvements, plantings, banners, and the like, and to raise and appropriate or transfer from available funds a sum of money to add to said stabilization fund; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 7
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to improve, maintain, and beautify certain areas under the Town’s ownership or control, including any necessary design services, or anything incidental thereto; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 8
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to be used as a match to State grant and/or State Legislative earmark, and/or private gift funds for the design and construction of decorative street lighting along Main Street in downtown Essex, including the purchase and installation of new street lights and anything incidental or related thereto; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 9
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to purchase and install new, digital radios in Essex Fire Department vehicles and apparatus, and anything incidental thereto; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 10
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to retain the services of a consultant or consultants to perform historical property surveys, to perform research data collection for said surveys, and to perform historical planning work; all to inform and advise the Essex Historical Commission; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 11
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to purchase the property at 30 Apple Street, Assessors’ Map 142, Lot 8, which has been held in Chapter 61A status, giving the Town a right of first refusal on its purchase, and, further, to authorize the Board of Selectmen to enter into all agreements and to execute any and all instruments as may be necessary or convenient on behalf of the Town to effect said acquisition, on such terms and conditions as the Board of Selectmen deems appropriate; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 12
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum or sums of money to be added to the Town’s building capital improvements fund; and/or recreational capital improvements fund; and/or purchase of vehicles and major equipment that qualify as capital purchases fund; and/or Town Hall/Library repair and maintenance fund; and/or Conomo Point Repair, Maintenance, and Improvement fund; and/or municipal street lighting repair and maintenance fund; and/or Public Safety Building repair and maintenance fund; and/or dredging match fund; and/or Town celebrations fund; and/or school apportionment fund; and/or climate change fund; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 13
To see if the Town will vote pursuant to Massachusetts General Laws chapter 44, section 53E ½, to amend Section 2-26 of the Town’s General Bylaws to change the purpose of an existing revolving fund for the Board of Health from “Purchasing supplies and pharmaceuticals for the Public Health Nurse and for Public Health nurse labor” to “Expenses, supplies, and contractual services necessary for the operation of emergency dispensing sites and clinics, including medical and non-medical/ancillary personnel”; and to increase the present spending limit of $10,000 for fiscal year 2023 to $50,000, with such spending limit to be applicable for each fiscal year until such time as Town Meeting votes, prior to July 1 for the ensuing fiscal year, to increase the same; or take any action thereto.
ARTICLE 14
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to replenish the Sewer Maintenance line item in the Sewer Enterprise fund budget for fiscal year 2023; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 15
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to replenish the Water Maintenance line item in the Water Enterprise fund budget for fiscal year 2023; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 16
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to design, engineer and construct repairs, upgrades, improvements and/or replacements to any aspect of the municipal sewer system, including but not limited to replacement of grinder pumps and related equipment, and anything incidental or related thereto; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 17
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to replenish the Finance Committee’s Reserve Fund for fiscal year 2023; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 18
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to fund the Town’s Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) Trust Fund; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 19
To see if the Town will vote to amend any aspect of the fiscal year 2023 operating budgets (General Fund, Water Enterprise Fund, Sewer Enterprise Fund), and to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money to effectuate any amendments that are made; or take any other action relating thereto.
ARTICLE 20
To see if the Town will vote to raise and appropriate, transfer from available funds, or borrow a sum of money for unpaid bills from past fiscal years; or take any other action relating thereto. And you are hereby directed to serve this Warrant by posting attested copies; one at the Post Office, one at the Town Hall, and one at the Essex Elementary School, in said Essex, 14 days at least before the time for holding said meeting.