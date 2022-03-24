MONDAY, MARCH 14, 2022
12:41 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:48 a.m. Western Ave., alarm, spoken to.
7:17 a.m. Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
No report.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
9:51 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:55 a.m. Eastern Ave., fire other, fire false.
2:03 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
6:02 p.m. Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17
6:02 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
8:01 a.m. Forest Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.
11:31 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
4:55 p.m. Story St., male, unknown medical problem, patient refusal.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
6:48 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
8:19 a.m. Scotts Way, theft, report to follow.
1:00 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:38 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
No report.
SUNDAY, MARCH 20
10:47 a.m. Sagamore Circle, animal complaint, assisted as needed.
12:56 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
2:45 p.m. Story St., male with unknown medical problem, no EMS.
6:20 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.