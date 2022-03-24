Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 14, 2022

12:41 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:48 a.m.  Western Ave., alarm, spoken to.

7:17 a.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

No report.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

9:51 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:55 a.m.  Eastern Ave., fire other, fire false.

2:03 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

6:02 p.m.  Martin St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

6:02 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

8:01 a.m.  Forest Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.

11:31 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

4:55 p.m.  Story St., male, unknown medical problem, patient refusal.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

6:48 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

8:19 a.m.  Scotts Way, theft, report to follow.

1:00 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

5:38 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

No report.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

10:47 a.m.  Sagamore Circle, animal complaint, assisted as needed.

12:56 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

2:45 p.m.  Story St., male with unknown medical problem, no EMS.

6:20 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 