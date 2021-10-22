MONDAY, OCTOBER 11
11:04 a.m. Main St., selective enforcement, other.
5:18 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
8:22 p.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12
1:27 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
2:54 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, report to follow.
6:49 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
10:02 p.m. Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13
1:22 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
11:52 a.m. Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.
2:34 p.m. Winthrop St., male sick/other, patient refusal.
7:15 p.m. Main St., disturbance, report to follow.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14
6:20 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:33 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
11:02 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:33 p.m. Winthrop St., male fall, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15
6:40 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:50 a.m. John Wise Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.
12:02 p.m. Lufkin St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.
7:47 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16
7:04 a.m. Main St., breaking and entering, other.
11:44 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
2:11 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., watercraft incident, secured/checked.
5:23 p.m. Spring St., alarm, secured/checked.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17
No report.