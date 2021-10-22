Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, OCTOBER 11

11:04 a.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, other.

5:18 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

8:22 p.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

 

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12

1:27 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

2:54 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, report to follow.

6:49 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

10:02 p.m.  Eastern Ave., selective enforcement, other.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13

1:22 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

11:52 a.m.  Manning Ave., be on the lookout for, notification made.

2:34 p.m.  Winthrop St., male sick/other, patient refusal.

7:15 p.m.  Main St., disturbance, report to follow.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

6:20 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:33 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

11:02 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:33 p.m.  Winthrop St., male fall, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15

6:40 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:50 a.m.  John Wise Ave., suspicious activity, spoken to.

12:02 p.m.  Lufkin St., motor vehicle complaint, erratic operation, spoken to.

7:47 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16

7:04 a.m.  Main St., breaking and entering, other.

11:44 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

2:11 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., watercraft incident, secured/checked.

5:23 p.m.  Spring St., alarm, secured/checked.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 