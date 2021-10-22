Library open regular hours
Halloween Scavenger Hunt
Friday, October 29 from 3-5 p.m. Stop by to participate in the hunt. Complete it for prize and library items.
Book Group
Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. We will be discussing “The Good Pig”, by Sy Montgomery. A story of the extraordinary life of Christopher Hogwood. Books and audio books available at the circulation desk.
Story Hours
Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.
Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.
These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.
Genealogy for Beginners
Mondays, starting October 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. a six-week program via Zoom. Ready to start researching your family history, register now for this six-week course.
Musical Storytime with Ruthanne
Starting Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Yoga on the lawn
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.
PreK Hooray on the lawn
Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms. Paige for a play-based group.