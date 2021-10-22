Library open regular hours

Halloween Scavenger Hunt

Friday, October 29 from 3-5 p.m. Stop by to participate in the hunt. Complete it for prize and library items.

SY MONTGOMERY

 

Book Group

Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m.  We will be discussing “The Good Pig”, by Sy Montgomery. A story of the extraordinary life of Christopher Hogwood. Books and audio books available at the circulation desk.

Story Hours

Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.

Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.

These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.

Genealogy for Beginners

Mondays, starting October 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. a six-week program via Zoom. Ready to start researching your family history, register now for this six-week course.

Musical Storytime with Ruthanne

Starting Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Yoga on the lawn

Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.

PreK Hooray on the lawn

Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms. Paige for a play-based group.

 

