Essex Public Library logo

 Library open regular hours

 Story Hours

Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.

Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.

These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.

Genealogy for Beginners

Mondays, starting October 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. a six-week program via Zoom. Ready to start researching your family history, register now for this six-week course.

Dungeons & Dragons Club

Monday, October 18 from 5-7 p.m.  tens, grades 6,7 & 8 join Dungeon Master Lucas Rodi for a six-week intro that will meet in person at the Library. Face masks required. Spaces are very limited so sign up early.

Susan B. Anthony: “Failure is Impossible”

Tuesday, October 19 from 7-8 p.m. in-person on the Library’s third floor. Join actress Sheryl Faye as she portrays Susan B. Anthony who was a women’s rights activist and played a prominent role in the women’s suffrage movement.

Musical Storytime with Ruthanne

Starting Tuesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m.

Yoga on the lawn

Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6 with Ms. Christine.

PreK Hooray on the lawn

Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms. Paige for a play-based group.

 

Vax and Snax

Thursdays 10:30-11:30 a.m. ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine

 

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.