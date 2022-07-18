MAC Sale.jpg

On Thursday, Cell Signaling Technology, the Danvers-based biotechnology company, closed on a deal to purchase a 50-acre stretch of land that houses the Manchester Athletic Club, extensive woodlands, and an abandoned quarry in Manchester’s Limited Commercial District (LCD) where it plans to build a corporate campus. 

Through two subsidiaries, Cell Signaling purchased two parcels of land along Rte. 128 on Atwater Avenue off upper School Street.  Together, the properties sold for a total of $17.5 million, according to the Essex Registry of Deeds. 

MAC Sale_Map.jpg

Two contiguous properties formally owned by the Manchester Athletic Club, highlighted in orange, are now owned by Danvers-based Cell Signaling Technology.

