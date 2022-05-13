It’s a Mystery To Me
On Wednesday, May 18, the Manchester Council on Aging van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge Is Back!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged 5 and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1000 for use with fitness programming. Go online here and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31. The Rockport Council on Aging is hosting the regional kick off to the challenge 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday May 4, rain or shine, stepping off from Rockport’s Back Beach and bandstand. Enjoy scenic walks of varying distances. Additionally, there will be educational and information booths. A boxed picnic lunch will be served for the first 100 registered participants. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. office at (978)526-7500. Transportation will be provided.
Get Thee To The Malls!
Don’t let the date put you off. On Friday, May 13, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up at 10 a.m. Call the COA to get your slot on the van.
Walmart
On Friday, May 20, it’s off to Walmart in Danvers. The COA van will start pick up at 10 a.m. Further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA.
May Lunch Of The Month
The Manchester Council on Aging is offering a Chowder and Finger Roll Luncheon on Tuesday, May 24 at the Congregational Chapel at 12:15 p.m. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant in Gloucester, come and enjoy delicious fish chowder, clam chowder, assorted finger rolls, chips, pickles, dessert, and beverage. (wow.) The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by May 19. Transportation will be available.
Wegmans for Lunch & Shopping
On Wednesday, June 1, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Wegmans in Burlington. Start off with lunch at their Market Café where you can enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef-prepared options. Then spend some time walking around or shopping their enormous store. Check out the different departments from the bakery to the organic produce to the cheese section. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
COA to Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, June 3, the Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, June 18, the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to present a Community Shredding Event. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.
