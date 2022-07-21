There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, July 22, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. Masks are required.
Cape Ann Lanes
On Wednesdays, July 27 and August 10 & 24 the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. Get some exercise and receive fun and laughs in return. The costs are $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:45 a.m.
Ocean State Job Lots
On Friday, July 29, the Manchester COA van will be going to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers. Ocean State Job Lots sell an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of their typical price. You can also visit neighboring stores such as Savers, US Nails, or CVS. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Bear Skin Neck
On Friday, August 5, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Bear Skin Neck. Take a stroll along the water in beautiful Rockport where you can check out the shops, look at the art, enjoy the view, or grab a snack at one of the many eating establishments. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:15 a.m. with a return around 2 p.m
Farmer’s Market Produce
Manchester senior citizens are invited to participate in the Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare, Inc. and the Manchester COA. This program is designed to provide an opportunity for older adults to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on August 10 and 31.
Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information contact the Council on Aging office at Town Hall. To qualify for this program: be at least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.
