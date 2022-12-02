There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Drop in "Coffee and Conversation"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
Zumba!
The Manchester COA Zumba class will begin again on Tuesday, October 11 at the Congregational Chapel for an eight-week session. The start time is 10 a.m.
The Council on Aging van is available for anyone who needs transportation. (978) 526-7500.
Christmas Tree Shops
On Friday, December 2, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Christmas Tree Shops. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. and returning around 12:30 p.m
Lunch of the Month
The Manchester COA is offering a Holiday Italian Feast on Tuesday December 6 at the Congregational Chapel at 12 noon. The lunch, catered by Petrillo’s Restaurant, will include baked lasagna, meatballs, chicken parmesan, Caesar salad, dessert, and beverage. MANGIA!!! The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by December 1. Transportation will be available.
Holiday Tea at the Trask House
The Manchester Historical Society has extended an invitation to Manchester seniors to enjoy a “Holiday Tea” on Wednesday, December 7. Tea and treats will be served at 1 p.m. at the festively decorated Trask House. Celebrate the season with friends, food, Christmas carols and music.
Reservations are necessary so please call the Manchester Historical Museum at (978) 526-7230 to sign up. The event is limited to 40 individuals. The van will be available for any who need transportation just call the C.O.A. to sign up 978-526-7500.
COA to the Malls
On Friday, December 9, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Azorean Restaurant
On Wednesday, December 14, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Azorean Restaurant in Gloucester for a delicious lunch. The Azorean Restaurant and Bar serves only authentic Portuguese and Azorean dishes. Come and enjoy wonderful seafood, steaks, sandwiches, salad, and much more. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, December 16, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, December 28, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 p.m. and return will be by 2 p.m.
