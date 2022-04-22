It’s Trader Joe’s & Walmart
Friday, April 22, it’s off to Danvers and Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx shopping area, as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA. Masks are required.
It’s a Mystery To Me
On Wednesday, April 27, the COA van will take its monthly “mystery ride.” Toss it up to the gods, my friends, because on this day the van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore. It could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all of the above and only the van driver knows. (A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared!) Pick-up begins at noon and the return will be by 2 p.m. Call the COA office for more info or to book a reservation.
The Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy
On Friday, April 29, the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover. The Addison collection of American Art is one of the most comprehensive in the world, including more than 17,000 objects spanning the 18th Century to the present. On view now is “Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer,” the first exhibition devoted to O’Keeffe’s work as a photographer. Nearly 100 photographs from a newly examined archive reveal the American icon’s modernist approach to the medium. Complementing the photographs are paintings and drawings to represent the full scope of her career. Admission is free. The van will start picking up seniors at 10 a.m. Return is expected around 1 p.m.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge Is Back!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged 5 and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1000 for use with fitness programming. Go to www.walkmachallenge.com and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31. The Rockport Council on Aging is hosting the regional kick off to the challenge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, rain or shine, stepping off from Rockport’s Back Beach and bandstand. Enjoy scenic walks of varying distances. Additionally, there will be educational and information booths. A boxed picnic lunch will be served for the first 100 registered participants. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. office at (978)526-7500. Transportation will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.