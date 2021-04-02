It’s The Little Things
Isn’t it the time to think of spring cleaning? Here are some ideas for little things that will give life at home a little boost and—let’s face it—a feel good feeling. The shopping suggestions this week take us to two lovely stores, Good Linens Studio in Gloucester and The Stock Exchange in Manchester.
goodlinens | studio
130 Main Street, Gloucester
Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
Sun 12.00 noon to 4.00 p.m.
(978) 241-7666 (call or text)
Goodlinens studio of Gloucester stocks useful goods for kitchen, bath, home and gift, including nearly 200 styles of handmade German brushes that look and feel amazing. (Oh yes, they also keep your home feeling and looking amazing.) And if the store also carries its own line of 100% linen bath and kitchen towels, quality kitchen and bath goods.
The Stock Exchange
3 Beach Street, Manchester
Mon thru Sat 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
Sun 1.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.
(978) 526-7569
The Stock Exchange has been a downtown Manchester retail profile since 1975, and the consignment store has always been a guaranteed adventure for curious shoppers looking for special items from apparel, jewelry and accessories to all manner of home goods. Lauren Bunker purchased the store in 2019 and has put her mark on the store, giving it a curated feel while still keeping the experience familiar to longtime fans of the shop.