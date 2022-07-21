Jim Trudeau understands enoughness. I dare say he came into the world wired this way. He is a breath of fresh air. And his work has made its way into many of our homes - and the homes of many - because of this exact and extraordinary quality. Jim is an artist, a potter, living and working in Essex. He and his wife, Ann, own Wheelworks Pottery on Main Street where Jim makes pottery in a small studio, fires it as well, and then sells it in a small shop behind his home.