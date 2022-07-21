p_8 Hello Pon_Exterior.jpeg

As you may have noticed, something new has arrived in Essex.  It’s Pon.  A lovely place full of unexpected juxtapositions. Japan meets Sweden. Whimsy meets sophistication. Useful meets wonderful.  All of these marvelous odd couples are happening in a delightful new space at the corner of Southern and Main. In a store called Pon.

On a drive from Western Mass to New York City, Photographer Madde Pontin and her mother Laura Novak passed the time by considering all of the wonderful items jammed into their tiny car.  The collection surrounding them was beautiful, meaningful and as it turns out—their home.  An eclectic mash up of bits and bobs these objects of utility and wonder were truly, for them, what made their home home.  And so the philosophy behind and the soul of Pon The Store was born.

Hello Pon

Laura Novak and Madde Pontin the mother and daughter team behind Pon The Store

 

 
Kris McGinn writes features and columns on local life around Cape Ann. In 2020 she won two national writing awards from the National Newspaper Association. She can be reached at kris@thecricket.com.