Most of us have some experience with a loved one at the end of life. For many of us, it was an experience that left us deeply moved, profoundly grateful, and maybe even enlightened. As the largest hospice in Massachusetts, it’s possible your loved one had Care Dimensions for Palliative and Hospice Care.
Stephanie Patel, MD, MBA, FAAHPM, HMDC, has been the Medical Director at Care Dimensions for the last 16 years. We recently spoke about the “wild world of healthcare” and hospice services.
Joanne MacInnis RN (JM): Dr. Patel, what motivated you to want to assume the role of President/CEO after your leadership as Medical Director of Care Dimensions?
Dr. Stephanie Patel (SP): I have a huge commitment to this organization and extreme pride in the quality of care we provide. Like all of our colleagues in healthcare, it is more challenging than ever to provide very high-quality care as the demand increases and systems that support all of this care continue to be impacted by COVID. With many years of history, I have the advantage of the “long view.” I know what has worked and what hasn’t, and continue to hold us to the highest possible standard of care.
JM: Can you clarify for us what the difference is between Palliative and Hospice Care?
SP: Great question. These two options for care are often confusing. Hospice Care is defined by the Medicare Hospice Benefit. A prognosis (best medical prediction) of 6 months or less of life expectancy is a requirement to be “admitted” onto Hospice care. This benefit includes access to the entire Hospice team of professional clinicians and caregivers, as well as durable medical equipment and medications related to the diagnosis and care needs.
Palliative Care, however, can begin anywhere in the disease trajectory. When receiving Palliative Care, a patient does not need to abandon more curative therapies (surgery, chemo, or radiation, for example). Both models of care focus on expert management of symptoms associated with the illness and, of course, quality of life—our mantra.
JM: Many families across the North Shore and beyond have had a loved one cared for at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. Care Dimensions also has another inpatient facility in Lincoln. Do most Care Dimensions patients receive care at either of the two houses as part of their hospice care?
SP: Thanks for asking this, as it’s widely misunderstood. There are criteria that determine eligibility for admission into our inpatient facilities. Most individuals receiving hospice services are cared for in their homes (families’ homes, assisted living, or nursing homes). A subset of patients has complex and difficult-to-treat symptoms, which cannot be well managed at home for various reasons. The Hospice Team will help determine if the patient’s needs are outside the bandwidth of home care or if admission to either the Kaplan or Lincoln House is appropriate and beneficial. Although we call them “houses” intentionally, care at either of our houses is actually considered “inpatient.” Years ago, this inpatient level of hospice care was provided in local area hospitals. Now, we provide this enhanced level of care in our own facilities.
JM: Help our readers understand more about the role of the volunteer at Care Dimensions.
SP: I will use all CAPS to accentuate the VALUE our volunteers bring to the caregiving team and ultimately to our patients and families! We provide extensive training, supervision, and support for those in the volunteer program. Duties include reading aloud, simple errands, and making a small meal or snack. Some volunteers share their gifts of music, gardening, or simply keeping a patient company while a family member needs to be away from the home. Many members of families who have received services from Care Dimensions feel deeply that they want to “give back.” This is a powerful way to express your appreciation and honor your loved one that was helped by Hospice care. Our volunteers report how satisfying and rewarding it is to be useful and helpful to families in a similar situation to where they have been.
JM: I’m passionate about the WALK FOR HOSPICE that takes place every fall. I participated in my first walk in 1996 and haven’t missed one yet. Highlight for us how this year’s WALK will be back “in person.”
SP: For the past two years, we have had to move our event to the virtual world to assure safety for all concerned. This year we gather again, face to face. The WALK serves three primary purposes. It is a powerful memorial event. Many families, friends, and colleagues form teams and walk to honor a particular individual. Many wear team shirts or carry photos of their loved ones. It is a community awareness event to help educate and inform; thirdly, it is a fundraiser.
We offer many programs that are not reimbursed by insurance. All of the monies raised by our fundraising events support the many therapies and programs we offer that are not covered by insurance. Our Bertolon Center for Grief and Healing in Danvers offers numerous support groups for anyone in the community who has suffered a loss and would like to participate. Additional therapies (music, pet, reiki, energy, and bodywork) are supported by the funds raised by our events like The Walk. This is a powerful and dynamic event, and I personally invite anyone curious, a devoted participant of many years, or if this is potentially your first walk, to join us on October 2 at the St. John’s Prep campus in Danvers.
JM: End-of-life care is something that visits every family. The outstanding local resource of Care Dimensions is a treasure in our community. How can our readers reach out if they want more information?
SP: Our website CareDimensions.org has details about The Walk, the referral process, and information about care. You can email us at info@CareDimensions.org or call us at 888-283-1722.
JM: Thank you so much, Dr. Patel. Welcome to your new role at Care Dimensions. Thank you for the many years you have already given to creating the outstanding hospice care that has helped, and continues to help, countless patients and families on the North Shore and beyond.
SP: Thank you, Joanne. I’m delighted to assume this new role in an organization that I know very well, love so dearly, and that does so much critically important work in our community.