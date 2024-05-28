Posted Tuesday, May 28, 2024 4:57 pm

Ruth Cox Crocker passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 17, 2024, at Carleton – Willard Village in Bedford, MA.

Ruth was born and raised in Bethlehem, PA. As a child she enjoyed her time as a Girl Scout, and spending summers with her family at Pocono Lake Preserve. She graduated from Abbott Academy, 1960 and Smith College, 1964, then moved to NYC. Pursuing a career in design, she moved from NYC to Boston, where she met her husband, "Bobby." They married and raised three children in Wellesley, MA and Manchester, MA. As empty nesters, they moved to Cambridge where they spent the next 20 years.

Ruth was a world-renowned flower arranger who generously donated her time and expertise to teaching, competing, judging, and exhibiting with countless garden clubs. Her contributions ranged from her local community to the Museum of Fine Arts and extended globally through the World Association of Flower Arranging. She was honored with numerous awards, which she received with grace and humility.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Crocker, her daughter, R. Sayre Malone and husband Mark of Newmarket, NH, twin sons, Peter Crocker and wife Abby of Essex, MA, and Andrew Crocker and wife Julie of Manchester, MA and seven grandchildren, Callan and Porter Malone, Sienna and Grayson Crocker, and Charlotte, Nolan, and Miles Crocker. She also leaves behind her brothers, John Cox and wife Meredith of Litchfield, CT, and Michael Cox and wife Susan of Allentown, PA, and her sister, Christine Cox and husband Richard Austin of Wilton, ME.

Ruth will be remembered for her Christmas tea, fierce tennis game, impeccable sense of style, and unwavering dedication to her family and friends, both old and new.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Beverly Farms, MA, on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to The Boston Symphony Orchestra— bso.org, The Trustees of Reservation - thetrustees.org, or the charity of one’s choice.