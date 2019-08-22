Police Notes for the Week Ending August 18, 2019

Note: These logs contain information from both the MPD and MFD. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 line are logged into the MPD's records management system. - Editor

Monday, August 12, 2019

10:03 a.m. Old Essex Road: Suspicious activity, spoke to officer.

12:03 p.m. Pine Street: 71-year-old female, blue lips, breathing difficulty, transported.

1:42 p.m. Beach Street: Lost iPhone, information taken.

6:30 p.m. Beach Street: Blocking fire hydrant, ticket issued.

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

4:39 a.m. Loading Place Road: Bat in house, will contact Animal Control.

9:27 a.m. Summer Street: Sick/injured fox, Animal Control aware, out of town.

1:28 p.m. Route 128SB: Two-vehicle MVA, one patient transported to hospital.

1:48 p.m. Rockwood Heights Road: 64-year-old female, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

7:12 a.m. Pine Street: Hurt deer on side of road, deer euthanized.

8:40 a.m. Running Ridge Road: Smoke in the house, no fire, prior electrical issue.

4:56 p.m. Elm Street: Parked in no parking, ticket issued.

9:59 p.m. Ledgewood Circle: Bat in residence, Animal Control notified.

Thursday, August 15, 2019

9:47 a.m. Jersey Lane: Low hanging wire, cable line, Comcast notified.

12:26 p.m. The Plains: Low oxygen, assisted.

9:36 p.m. Beach Street: Lockout, assisted.

9:52 p.m. Pleasant Street: Loud party, will quiet down.

Friday, August 16, 2019

12:01 a.m. Beach Street: Car egged, report taken.

8:58 a.m. School Street: 68-year-old male, chest pain and dizziness, transported.

9:25 a.m. Central Street: Illegal dumping, trash removed, owner contacted.

1:04 p.m. Tucks Point Road:  Four to five construction vehicles creating narrow road, moved.

4:36 p.m. Beach Street: Found ATM card, placed in lost and found.

Saturday, August 17, 2019

1:00 p.m. Summer Street: Speed, citation issued.

10:06 p.m. Beach Street: Foot beat downtown.

3:08 p.m. Norwood Avenue: Minor fender bender, no injuries, papers exchanged.

9:01 p.m. Beach Street: Check of beach fire permits, one ordered extinguished.

Sunday, August 18, 2019

7:37 a.m. Summer Street: Tree limb off to the side, Mass Highway notified.

5:34 p.m. Summer Street: Three cars speeding inbound on 127 towards town, gone on arrival.

7:59 p.m. Crooked Lane: Offensive rap music in area, told to turn down.

