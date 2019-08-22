Police Notes for the Week Ending August 18, 2019

Note: These logs contain information from both the MPD and MFD. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 line are logged into the MPD's records management system. - Editor
10:03 a.m. Old Essex Road: Suspicious activity, spoke to officer.
12:03 p.m. Pine Street: 71-year-old female, blue lips, breathing difficulty, transported.
1:42 p.m. Beach Street: Lost iPhone, information taken.
6:30 p.m. Beach Street: Blocking fire hydrant, ticket issued.
4:39 a.m. Loading Place Road: Bat in house, will contact Animal Control.
9:27 a.m. Summer Street: Sick/injured fox, Animal Control aware, out of town.
1:28 p.m. Route 128SB: Two-vehicle MVA, one patient transported to hospital.
1:48 p.m. Rockwood Heights Road: 64-year-old female, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
7:12 a.m. Pine Street: Hurt deer on side of road, deer euthanized.
8:40 a.m. Running Ridge Road: Smoke in the house, no fire, prior electrical issue.
4:56 p.m. Elm Street: Parked in no parking, ticket issued.
9:59 p.m. Ledgewood Circle: Bat in residence, Animal Control notified.
9:47 a.m. Jersey Lane: Low hanging wire, cable line, Comcast notified.
12:26 p.m. The Plains: Low oxygen, assisted.
9:36 p.m. Beach Street: Lockout, assisted.
9:52 p.m. Pleasant Street: Loud party, will quiet down.
12:01 a.m. Beach Street: Car egged, report taken.
8:58 a.m. School Street: 68-year-old male, chest pain and dizziness, transported.
9:25 a.m. Central Street: Illegal dumping, trash removed, owner contacted.
1:04 p.m. Tucks Point Road: Four to five construction vehicles creating narrow road, moved.
4:36 p.m. Beach Street: Found ATM card, placed in lost and found.
1:00 p.m. Summer Street: Speed, citation issued.
10:06 p.m. Beach Street: Foot beat downtown.
3:08 p.m. Norwood Avenue: Minor fender bender, no injuries, papers exchanged.
9:01 p.m. Beach Street: Check of beach fire permits, one ordered extinguished.
7:37 a.m. Summer Street: Tree limb off to the side, Mass Highway notified.
5:34 p.m. Summer Street: Three cars speeding inbound on 127 towards town, gone on arrival.
7:59 p.m. Crooked Lane: Offensive rap music in area, told to turn down.