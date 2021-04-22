Off At School and Doing Great

Posted Thursday, April 22, 2021 8:00 pm

The academic year is feeling different this year for local students who are “off” at college or university (or even boarding schools). But we’re happy to see reporting that shows many are doing well and have achieved academic honors:

At Clemson University in South Carolina, Claire Gendron made the school’s President’s List and Sophia Pomeroy made Dean’s List for the fall semester. Students at the college achieving a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale are considered for Dean’s List, and President’s list is for students who achieve a perfect 4.0. Both are from Manchester.

John Augustine Carlson, of Manchester was recognized on the Dean's List at Connecticut’s Norwich University for the Fall 2020 semester. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC).

Local private boarding and day schools have also reported in on the success of their students.

Congratulations to all. Send updates to us at erika.brown@thecricket.com.