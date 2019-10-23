Local Real Estate Agent, James Brown, installed as a Director of The North Shore Association of Realtors

Posted Wednesday, October 23, 2019 3:05 pm

The North Shore Association of Realtors (NSAR), a non-profit advocacy, support, and education resource for REALTORS® and the public, held its annual meeting on October 17 at the Cruiseport Gloucester. This wonderful evening of business, fun and fine food also included the installation of incoming NSAR President Cynthia Nina-Soto and the 2020 officers and directors. Jim Brown, local real estate agent and commercial property manager was proud to be installed for a 2-year term as a NSAR Director. Jim was pleased to be supported by his colleagues and friends from the Molisse Realty Group Manchester-by-the-Sea office. Pictured here with Jim (left to right) are real estate agents Vickie Lauber and Jessica Tulley, and Molisse Realty Group Owner/Broker Brian Molisse.