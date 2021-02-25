Kettle Cove Burial Ground

Posted Thursday, February 25, 2021 8:00 pm

Editor: The following is from the History of Manchester, Mass. 1645-1895 by D F Lamson.

The earliest burying ground of which any trace now remains is that on the road from the "Cove" to the Magnolia R. R. Station. No mention of this is found in the records. Within the memory of persons now living, several stones remained, among them one of white marble bearing the name of Abigail Gilbert. But these have been broken down and have disappeared many years ago. There are a few small rough stones, without name or date, rising a few inches above the turf, the only memorials that mark the resting-places of the unknown dead.