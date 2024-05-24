Posted Friday, May 24, 2024 1:36 pm

John Lind passed away peacefully on April 3rd, 2024 at the age of 76 in Arizona. He was the son of the late Clifford and Adma Lind. He was also predeceased by his sister, Helen Ann Lind, and his beloved wife, Susan S. Ranieri Lind.

John had many hobbies; he became very interested in photography while he as at Northeastern University. John also began racing Rhodes 19’s and developed a life-long passion for sailing. During the summers, John crewed on the Mimi out of Gloucester, MA, which is when he made Cape Ann his home.

John was the owner of Lind Associates and built trade show exhibits for major corporations, including GE and Volkswagen.

It was on Cape Ann when John met the love of his life, Susan. They lived very happily in the Cape Ann area for many years before they moved west, ready for a new adventure.

John Link’s burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. on June 3rd at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Manchester, MA. All friends are welcome.