Essex Open Burning Season Jan 15 - May 1, 2021

Posted
Editorial Staff

Open Burning in Massachusetts is regulated by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and enforced by the Essex Fire Department. Open burning season runs from Jan 15th – May 1st. A valid permit obtained from the local fire department is required. The Fire Chief reserves the right to deny or cancel open burning on any day due to weather or environmental conditions. 

 

Burning permit for a homeowner is $20.00, Seniors age 60 and over are $10.00. 

To Purchase or activate Burning Permit On-linehttps://www.essexma.org/ 

Other items that may interest you

Historic Rezoning Denied, Delayed in Essex

Familiar Foe Ipswich Ends ME Field Hockey Team’s …

Dueling STMs in Essex, Manchester; CST Permit Hearing …

Tourney Win is Familiar Territory for ME Field Hockey

© Copyright 2024 The Manchester Cricket
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions