Elder Brethren Celebration Fast Approaching

Yes — it will not be long until the Manchester Elder Brethren Association is meeting for the 142nd time. This year’s gathering will be held on Saturday, September 7 at the Tuck’s Point Chowder House. Registration will start at 11:00 a.m., and the cost for the day is set at $20.00. Gather at the punchbowl or on the chowder house porch, and talk with old friends and make new friends.

The meal, prepared by chefs Stan Koch and Bill Scott, will be served just after noon and will feature fish and clam chowder, hot dogs and hamburgers with potato salad, and apple pie for dessert. Following the meal, there will be a short business meeting and the presentation of the Boston Post Cane to the oldest male resident and the presentation of the Slade Eaton Trophy to the member who has made major contributions to the town and/or the Elder Brethren Association.

This year’s speaker is Gloucester’s own Kory Curcuru, who produces Bridge Cape Ann, previously known as OvaTheBridge.com. Kory spent six years working in Hollywood before he returned to his roots. He recently produced “Now We’re Here,” in conjunction with 1623 Studios, and you may have seen his piece on the Manchester Festival. Check it out to hear some fascinating anecdotes about Hollywood and Cape Ann.

So, put Saturday, September 7 on your schedule and join in the 142nd Elder Brethren Celebration at Tuck’s Point. Be part of Manchester’s oldest and longest-meeting organization. Come and enjoy friendship and a beautiful day at one of Manchester’s most iconic sites, the Tuck’s Point Chowder House.

The Elder Brethren was originally called the “Old Men’s Chowder Party” — this and its current name seem to work against recruiting new members in modern times. It is important to recognize that in the late 1800s the average life expectancy was 59. The rule for inclusion required men to be in their 49th year, so it can be understood why they were considered “elder.” Nowadays men in their fifties are not even considered middle-aged.

Following is a description of the first official meeting of the Elder Brethren:

“The Anniversary of the Elderlies, citizens and residents of fifty years of age and upwards, was celebrated on Thursday, the 15th, 1878 at the Town Landing, on which occasion eighty of the venerables sat down to one of their famous fish chowders, flanked with fried perch and cod and supplemented by the crispy Masconomo chips. After satisfying the wants of the inner man and pronouncing the repast the best of any gathering they had held, they proceeded to effect a permanent organization.”

In the spirit of full disclosure, this editor (71), must declare that he is a past president of the Elder Brethren.