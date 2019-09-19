Chamber News: There’s A Lot

Posted Thursday, September 19, 2019 9:00 pm

There’s a lot of news coming from the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce this week.

First, the Essex Division of the Chamber will hold its fall meeting from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26 at Riversbend Restaurant, 35 Dodge Street in Essex. These meetings are invaluable, bringing together town officials (often this meeting is attended by Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki, Chief of Police Paul Francis, Assistant Town Clerk Dawn Burnham, among others, depending on the agenda) with Chamber staff and brass (read: CEO Ken Riehl and President Bruce Federman). Managing the meeting will be Michele French, Essex Chamber division director. A main topic of discussion will be the propose ban of single-use plastic bags and other materials. With the Essex Special Town Meeting early next week (Monday, Sept. 23) to vote on the final budget and approve the long-planned public safety building, it’s likely that will also be a topic. There is no cost to attend, the meeting format is informal, and all Essex businesses and residents are invited and welcome.

Then, the Manchester division meeting, managed by Manchester-by-the-Sea Chamber division director (and Chamber Board Of Directors member) Patricia Slade has not yet been scheduled, but it’s expected to be in early October, also in the morning, likely October 3rd. Stay tuned. The paper will post the topic and details on the meeting when it’s formalized. The idea of these division meetings is to exchange information with local businesses and community groups to give updates and discuss collaboration opportunities.

In other news, on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. the Chamber will host an interesting talk, “The Foodscape On Cape Ann: An abundant conversation for Fishers, Farmers, Eaters, and Entrepreneurs” at the Cruiseport in Gloucester, lower level. It’s free and open to all. The idea is to (and this if from the press release, “connect with our community’s food producers to understand the business behind their bounty and discover how to participate more fully in the Cape Ann food economy.” Wow. On hand will be Rachel Greenberger, Food Entrepreneurship Faculty, Babson College and introductions will be made by Heather Atwood, local food writer.

Then, on October 10, the Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon will take place at the Beauport Hotel in Gloucester. This is a highly anticipated annual event. This year’s Fall Businesswomen’s Luncheon will be held at the beautiful Beauport Hotel. The keynote speaker is Hollywood Actress Lindsay Crouse, an award-winning veteran of stage and screen. In the New York theater she spent seven years with the Circle Repertory Company, winning critics’ praise for her portrayal of Ophelia in Hamlet and Viola in Twelfth Night and garnering an Obie Award for David Mamet’s Reunion. In 1985 she was an Academy Award Nominee for best actress in a supporting role in Places in the Heart. For the last decade Lindsay has played a wide range of characters at the Gloucester Stage. Last year Lindsay was nominated for the IRNE’s Best Actress award for her portrayal of Kate in Dancing at Lughnasa, and shared with the wonderful cast a nomination for Best Ensemble. Tickets are $35. Contact the Cape Ann Chamber for information.