Calling Local Anglers … Again!

Posted Thursday, July 9, 2020 8:30 pm

To the Editor and Residents of Manchester,

Do you remember the town fishing tournaments fondly? These annual community events brought anglers together for fishing, BBQs and bragging rights. Over the past few months a group has come together to bring the fun, family-friendly tournament back to Manchester and to restart what we hope will become, yet again, an event that many in the town will look forward to each summer.

This year’s tournament will run Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, August 2, mark your calendar to save the date. Details are still in the works so stay tuned for more information coming soon!

Given social distancing guidelines, this year will be a bit different and so we are planning a simpler version. We hope to get back to a full version next year. This year’s tournament will follow all social distancing and town guidelines.

One fact that is hard to ignore these days is the effect that COVID-19 has had on our local businesses. Some prizes for this year’s tournament will be purchased from our local restaurants and shops using a portion of each entry fee in order to support our local economy. Any local business that is interested in participating can reach out to us at info@mbtsfishing.com.

We hope that those of you who are reading this are as excited as we are for this year’s Manchester-by-the-Sea Fishing Tournament! Get your gear ready and stay tuned for details soon.

Nate Berkowitz

on behalf of…

Planning Committee