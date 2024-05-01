Clean Up This Weekend on Southern Ave

Posted Wednesday, May 1, 2024 1:30 pm

To the Editor,

Spring is upon us, and the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust (MECT) is getting ready to head out for a Clean-up Day in Essex. We’ll be meeting on Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m. and focusing on a roadway that provides important access to the wilderness areas we cherish: Southern Avenue. This effort is the brainchild of Vickie Cataldo, Essex resident and MECT supporter, and is being sponsored by her and MECT.

The health and beauty of our trails is always a priority for us; many MECT trailheads are on Southern Avenue, and our responsibility for them extends all the way to the roadside. We are calling on residents of Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea to join us in removing fallen litter and debris, especially plastic! Vickie has arranged for the Town of Essex to dispose of everything we collect and will be providing bags for all participants.

The weather for Saturday looks great, and because the foliage hasn’t filled in yet, trash will be easy to see, making this a great day for a clean-up. We recommend wearing gloves & boots and bringing a bug-repellant of your choice and some water to stay hydrated. For additional information and to register, please visit mect.org/savethedate .

See you on the trails!

Tom Barrieau

Land Stewardship Chair

Manchester Essex Conservation Trust