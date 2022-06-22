When BJ Weed knows one of his players is dialed in and ready to deliver a prime performance, he will often use the phrase, “He had that look in his eye.”

All season long, the Manchester Essex baseball coach would say this about any number of his players, knowing they were going to elevate their game and lift the team along with them. Whether it was Vaughn O’Leary, AJ Pallazola or Mike Deoreo or one of any number of other key players in 2022, there were plenty of Hornets that “had that look” in their eyes, be it during practice or during a playoff game. These players were dialed in, and wins were sure to follow.