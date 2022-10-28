The Manchester Club met for its October meeting last Thursday at the Legion Hall. The “Scott Boys” (Taylor, Adam, and Dad, Bill) and their kitchen crew served a delicious meal to the members and their guests of Chicken Cordon Bleu over a bed of rice pilaf with mixed vegetable and Klondike bars for dessert. At the conclusion of dinner, Club President Eric Aldrich called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Club Secretary, Craige McCoy shared the notes from the previous night’s E-board meeting along with a recap of the September dinner and Club Treasurer, Bill Scott was able to leave the kitchen and share the Treasurer’s report. Each update was immediately accepted by the membership and President Aldrich introduced the evening’s guest speaker, Kevin Larrabee of Allied Strength in Gloucester. As many already know, Larrabee plays a large role behind the scenes as a strength and conditioning coach for many of the Manchester-Essex school system’s budding high school athletes among other area athletes. He shared with the club a slide show and explained his approach to athletic training and helping his clients perform the best they possibly can in their chosen sports. After a round of applause, the meeting was called to a close. The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, November 17. Members can expect to receive an email invitation around the first of November. Additional information may also be found at the club’s website www.themanchesterclub.org.
Manchester Club
