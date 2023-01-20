Winter Sports Brisbois

Hornet Phileine Dewidt, wins the jump ball against her Triton opponent on Monday afternoon.  ME got the win 43-34.

(Photo Paul Clark)

 

The high school winter season begins in early December, slows down a bit around the holidays, then comes back in full force in January.  Let’s check in with some of the local squads to see how things are going with the winter-season teams at Manchester Essex.

